A fire in Thetford this morning is thought to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters from the town were called to a fire in the open in Guildford Way shortly after midnight.

The brigade used hose reel jets to extinguish it.

On Monday, at around 7.35pm, firefighters from Thetford were called to reports of a fire in Gloucester Way.

They found a small fire in a refuse container, which had been also been started deliberately.

They used hand appliances to put it out.