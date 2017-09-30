Firefighters investigate cause of blaze which destroyed Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze which destroyed a bike shop in Bury St Edmunds and damaged two neighbouring buildings.

About 60 firefighters battled flames which ripped through Cycle King, on Angel Hill, yesterday and fought to stop the blaze from spreading to The One Bull pub and Francela restaurant, which suffered some ‘slight fire damage’.

Two men were arrested yesterday on suspicion of arson and firefighters will be working with police today to investigate the cause of the fire.

In an interview with the Bury Free Press this morning, Ken Williamson, area commander for Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: “We were faced with a major fire within the centre of Bury and our main aim was to bring that fire under control but because of the historic nature of the buildings either side, particularly The One Bull pub, our aim was to stop it spreading into those buildings and contain the fire.”

He said fire crews were called just after 5pm and were faced with a ‘rapidly developing fire’ in the store room at the back of the shop which had spread to the roof space.

Twelve fire engines as well as an aerial appliance attended and they managed to create a ‘fire break’ on The One Bull and Francela by dampening down the walls of the buildings.

Mr Williamson said: “There’s been some slight fire damage into those buildings but that’s where fire crews managed to hold the fire back.

“Cycle King itself has been pretty much destroyed by fire.”

The fire was brought under control by about 7pm and crews remained on scene over night.

They will be at the scene today to ensure remaining hotspots are dampened down and there will be an information hub for businesses and members of the public.

Angel Hill remains closed to traffic and is expected to reopen either partially or fully by Monday morning but it will be open to pedestrians.

The One Bull tweeted: “Thanks so much to all of the amazing emergency services who saved our pub yesterday and the incredible support from the Bury community.

“Our home and the pub are damaged but everyone is safe and well. We will be back soon. Thank you for your concern and support.”