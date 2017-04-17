Firefighters extinguish blaze at house in Combs Ford

Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a house in Combs Ford this morning.

Crews attended the incident in Hill Rise at 5.52am following a call from a passer-by who saw smoke coming from the roof.

The fire started on the ground floor and had spread to the first floor.

Crews started to ventilate the building and used two hose reels to fight the fire.

It was extingusihed by 7.12am.

The fire service, which sent five vehicles from Stowmarket, Elsmwell and Ipswich, said all residents of the property were ‘accounted for’.