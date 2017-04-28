Firefighters extinguish barn fire in Tuddenham after suspected arson attack

Firefighters extinguished a barn fire in Tuddenham which is being treated as a suspected arson attack.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called at 8.27pm last night (April 27) to the incident in Cavenham Road.

The fire was at the back of the barn which is used for farm storage.

Three appliances and a water carrier attended as well as Suffolk Police.

The fire was under control at 9.44pm.

A police spokesman said the incident is being treated as a suspected arson.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 31612/17.