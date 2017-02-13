Firefighters course is a team-builder for Mildenhall students

Budding firefighters have stoked the embers of confidence-building, teamwork and social skills through a series of practical activities.

Students at Mildenhall College Academy have donned fire officer uniforms for the mini cadet course, known as ‘Firebreak’, to learn valuable team building skills.

Over six weeks, they take part in sessions at Mildenhall fire station and cover topics such as learning first aid, hose work and how to rescue people from a smoke filled room.

At the end of the course, there is a passing out parade attended by parents and carers. It is run with Suffolk County Council fire service and Andrew Sheldrick, fire liaison officer.

Last Wednesday, Mark Hardingham, chief fire officer for Suffolk, attended the course to meet the students.

Susan Byles, principal at the college, added: “It is an extremely valuable experience for our learners who return with greater levels of confidence in their abilities and with a wider range of skills. It also gives students an understanding of the world of work.”

Mr Sheldrick added: “Mildenhall College Academy and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are committed to engaging with students to offer them the opportunity to enhance their skills to the best of their ability giving them the best chance in their future life.”

