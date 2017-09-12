Fire station opens to mark milestone day

Hundreds of people flocked to see fire engines and displays at an event to mark Bury Fire Station’s 30th birthday.

The Parkway station, which was opened by the Duke of Gloucester on September 10, 1987, hosted displays, stalls, and vintage engines while welcoming members of the public and raising funds for charity.

It is estimated Sunday’s event raised more than £1,000 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Jules Loader, who organised the event alongside Paul Turner and Nikki Breitsprecher, said they thought 200-300 people had visited on the day.

“Everybody seemed to have a good time and it was well supported,” he said.

“People seemed to enjoy themselves, so we may have to do it again in the future.”

Popular stalls serving tea, coffee and cakes were filled with cakes donated by members of the fire and ambulance services.

Other attractions included the fire prevention team with their reality headsets – the headsets play a road traffic collision scenario where wearers can see what is happening around them.

Visitors could also meet Blaze Bear,talk to the recruitment team, enter a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses, watch displays by all emergency services, as well as seeing vintage fire engines and modern blood bikes.