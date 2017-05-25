Fire crews from two counties tackle Thetford Forest fire

Fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk are currently fighting a woodland and scrub fire in Thetford Forest.

The fire was reported at about 2.25pm in about 800 square meters of woodland and undergrowth at Heffers High Hill, north of the railway between Brandon and Santon Downham.

There are seven appliances at the scene, including water carriers from Newmarket and Hethersett, and Norfolk Fire Service say crews are using hosereel jets and beaters to bring the fire under control.

