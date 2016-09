A woman was taken to hospital yesterday after a crash involving a Hyundai i30 and a Daf truck on the A134 outside the British Sugar factory in Bury St Edmunds at about 9am.

Firefighters cut the roof off the car to release the woman, aged about 40, after she complained back and neck pain.

East of England Ambulance Service say she did not need critical car but was taken to West Suffolk Hospital.

A man, aged around 50, was treated at the scene.