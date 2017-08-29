Fire crews check Mildenhall homes after appliances explode

Fire crews are checking homes in the St Catherine’s Close area of Mildenhall after reports of electrical items exploding and smoking.

Suffolk Fire Service said they were first called at about 9.10am by a resident who said their television and DVD player had ‘exploded’.

Crews from Mildenhall and Newmarket attended and checked properties in the area.

A spokesman said: “After investigation, it was found that a power surge in the area had caused an increase in power in multiple properties. This had resulted in sparks and smoke being emitted from electrical appliances within the properties.

“Fire crews conducted safety checks and isolated the power to all properties involved and the incident was then left in the hands of UK Power Networks.”

UK Power Networks said its engineers were at St Catherine’s Close ‘where one customer has reported a damaged electrical appliance’.

A spokeswoman added: “Our specialist contractors will check the appliance, and if a fault is found with the electricity network, would repair any damaged items.”