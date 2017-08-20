Find out about running an electric car at Bury green vehicle show

You can find out more about running an electric car when the West Suffolk Electric Vehicle Show returns to Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday.

Eleven manufacturers will be exhibiting fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the arc from 10am with models ranging from the bug-like Renault Twizy to the sleek Tesla Model S.

Renault Twizy

While the government has announced a ban on new petrol and diesel cars by 2040, West Suffolk councils have unveiled new electric charge points at car parks in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket. There are now charging points at 4,500 UK locations.

Cllr Alaric Pugh, St Edmundsbury’s Cabinet member for planning and growth said: “Electric vehicles generally cost just 3p per mile to run compared to around 10p for a petrol or diesel car so there is a huge economical saving, while many models will run well over 100 miles on a single charge.

“We are also using our influence to ensure new commercial and residential developments have charge points installed.”

There is an additional incentive to businesses looking to switch to electric vehicles. West Suffolk councils Greener Business Grant and the BEE Anglia energy efficiency grant can both be used amongst other things, to pay towards the costs of an electric vehicle or the cost of installing a company vehicle electric charge point. The Council will match fund businesses up to £1,000 towards the costs whilst BEE Anglia offer grants up to £20,000 (28% of project costs).

Hyundai Ioniq plug-in hybrid

For more details about the Greener Business Grant and the BEE Anglia grant visit www.greensuffolk.org/assets/Greenest-County/Business/Funding/Greener-Business-Leaflet.pdf

To check the location of car charging points visit www.zap-map.com