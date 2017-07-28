Finalists named for care awards

Have your say

Ten local care providers have been named as finalists in the Suffolk Care Awards 2017.

ClarkeCare, West Suffolk Hospital and Risby Park Nursing home in Bury St Edmunds along with Leading Lives and Life Resolutions from Stowmarket are amongst the 31 care providers shortlisted across the county.

The Suffolk Care Awards recognises excellence and innovation in care practice and highlights the role which both carer providers and carers provide.

Now in its second year, the awards are hosted by The Suffolk Brokerage, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to raising care standards, and the Suffolk Association of Independent Care Providers, a membership organisation promoting good care practice.

“Yet again we have seen some outstanding examples of great care and exemplary care practice in Suffolk,” said Liz Taylor, chair of The Suffolk Brokerage.

“Selecting the category finalists has also been a hard job for judges .

“Entries this year have been strong and high-quality and there have been some really innovative examples of care practice.”

The 2017 Suffolk Care Awards have been split into 10 categories.

ClarkeCare has been shortlisted in the Care Service of the Year category with owner Lorraine Clarke nominated in the Inspiring Leaders and Managers category.

West Suffolk Hospital has been shortlisted in the Innovative Approaches to Services in Dementia category, the Gatehouse Dementia Hub in the Special Recognition Awards, along with two individual carers, Karen Cloke and Melvin Smith from Stowmarket.

Leading Lives, from Stowmarket, a team set up to support a person with learning difficulties, is in line for a Promoting Dignity and Respect in Everyday Life award , Risby Park Nursing Home, Bury St Edmunds is shortlisted in the Food and Catering category and Stow Healthcare, Stowlangtoft Hall, is shortlisted for an End of Life award.

Stowmarket’s Life Resolutions, an independent social work company is in line for a Student Placement and Apprenticeship Award.

The award ceremony will be held on September 28 at Trinity Park Ipswich with tickets on sale in the next few weeks.

The judging panel is made up of a team of care professionals from the private and public sector.