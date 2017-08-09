Final phase of new Bury roundabout to start early

The final stage of the roadworks to replace double roundabouts at a busy Bury St Edmunds junction will start early.

Suffolk Highways says the final part of a traffic flow and road safety improvement scheme on Westgate Street, Out Westgate Street, Cullum Road and Parkway, which began on June 5, is a week ahead of schedule.

Following the replacement of the double roundabout with a single roundabout, those on site are now installing pedestrian and cyclist crossings before starting overnight resurfacing works on August 16 between 8pm and 5am.

Workers will spend three nights resurfacing the recently worked-on road, followed by the installation of traffic sensors and road markings.

Cllr James Finch, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I was pleased to hear the team had received compliments about how the works have been carried out.

“We have worked hard with local businesses and residents to take on any concerns they may have had during these works, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say we are pleased disruption has been kept to a minimum.

“I would also like to thank all road users for their patience while the works were carried out as well as the team for working so hard to get the scheme ahead of schedule.

“We will all now see a better, safer junction that will serve the town for many years to come.”