Festival season kicks off with Weird and Wonderful Wood

Thousands of people flocked to Wetherden last weekend to enjoy the unusual sights and activities on offer at the Weird and Wonderful Wood festival.

The annual event, which has been celebrating wood work and wood makers for more than 20 years, brings traditional crafts together at Haughley Park, from fletchers and bowers to wheelwrights and pole lathe turners.

Tea lady Bridie entertains the crowds

As well as firm festival favourites, including the much-talked about chainsaw carvers and fun entertainers, for the first time this year’s event welcomed Bury St Edmunds band Thy Last Drop and demonstrations from Orchard Barn as well as new instrument and knife makers and even more sculptures on the hill.

Families were able to make the most of the free workshops for children, while Monkey-Do tree climbing and Willy Rackham’s furniture-making also proved big hits.

Co-organiser Miles Row said more than 9,000 people attended the two-day festival, some wanting to find niche tools and crafted pieces of furniture and others looking for a fun, educational day out with the family.

“There was a really nice, relaxed atmosphere and the public and stall holders said it’s their favourite event because, being one of the first outdoor events of the year, it’s a nice way to start the festival and outdoor events season.”

One of the many wood crafts demonstrated at the festival