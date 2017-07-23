Felicity wins award for completing all Beaver badges

A seven-year-old Beaver has won the prestigious Chief Scout’s bronze award after completing all 20 activity badges.

Felicity Gilby, a Beaver member of Mildenhall Scout Group and St Mary’s Academy pupil, also completed six challenge awards, 11 staged badges, participated in seven nights away and has been a lodge leader.

Karina Harrison, Beaver leader of Mildenhall Scout Group, said: “I’ve never met such an eager and enthusiastic child. When she came to me and said ‘Simba I want all the badges’, I knew she meant it and I knew she’d do it.”

Abigail Gilby, Felicity’s mother, said: “She is a very determined child and when she sets her mind to something, she does her utmost to achieve it.”