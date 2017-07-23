Felicity wins award for completing all Beaver badges

A seven-year-old Beaver has won the prestigious Chief Scout’s bronze award after completing all 20 activity badges.
Felicity Gilby, a Beaver member of Mildenhall Scout Group and St Mary’s Academy pupil, also completed six challenge awards, 11 staged badges, participated in seven nights away and has been a lodge leader.
Karina Harrison, Beaver leader of Mildenhall Scout Group, said: “I’ve never met such an eager and enthusiastic child. When she came to me and said ‘Simba I want all the badges’, I knew she meant it and I knew she’d do it.”
Abigail Gilby, Felicity’s mother, said: “She is a very determined child and when she sets her mind to something, she does her utmost to achieve it.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Bury Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.