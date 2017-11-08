Fears for missing Bury girl, Chloe Humpage, 14, who was last seen in cemetery

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing to the police after failing to return home yesterday.

Chloe Humpage, 14, was last seen walking into Bury St Edmunds cemetery at around 2.50pm, after leaving her home address without saying where she was going.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 4inches and of slim build. She has very long dark brown hair and a pale complexion.

She was wearing a black zip up hoodie with black jeans and black boots.

Anyone who has seen Chloe or who has any information on where she may be should contact Suffolk Police on 101.