Father of Corrie McKeague praises police searching landfill site

The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague has praised police officers who resumed their search at a landfill site this week.

Martin McKeague, who visited the landfill at Milton with his wife Trisha today, said it was a ‘privilege’ to shake the hands of those looking for his son.

Martin McKeague

“It’s so important for us to give the police the recognition for what they’ve done,” he said. “They’ve done a fantastic job.”

Police resumed their work at the landfill on Monday to find the missing 23-year-old, who disappeared on September 24, 2016, after a night out in Bury St Edmunds with friends from RAF Honington.

It follows a 20-week search between March and July which was called off after no trace of Corrie was found.

Mr McKeague said the eight specially trained officers, who he estimates will have sifted through 200 tonnes of rubbish by the end of today, have all volunteered and six of them were involved in the previous search.

A Suffolk and Norfolk Police team searching the Milton landfill site for Corrie McKeague's remains

“I feel overwhelmed that they want to come back and are still 100 per cent committed,” Mr McKeague said.

They are concentrating on an area next to the site of the original search and police estimate it could take four to six weeks.

Mr McKeague, who has visited the landfill numerous times, added: “I don’t think they will find him in the first couple of weeks. I think it’s going to be a few weeks into this but they’re doing the right thing.

“It’s strange to be back. We didn’t think we would be here over a year down the line.”

He said they will return to the landfill next week.