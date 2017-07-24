Father of Corrie McKeague barricades landfill entrance as he calls on police to continue search

The father of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague barricaded the entrance to the landfill site where the search for his son has been called off.

Martin McKeague, 54, parked his camper van outside the tip today, as he called on police to agree to continue the £1.2 million search.

Corrie McKeague

His protest comes on the 10 month anniversary of Corrie’s disappearance - days after search teams were stood down after 20 weeks of sifting through more than 6,500 tonnes of waste.

Detectives said they had found ‘no trace’ of Corrie, despite ‘all evidence’ pointing to his body being buried at the landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire.

Martin, a former binman, believes police could be ‘feet away’ from finding the 23-year-old.

He voiced his concerns to police in Ipswich earlier today before barricading the entrance to the landfill.

Milton landfill - Corrie McKeague search

Martin is heading back to Ipswich to meet with police at 5pm and says he will block the entrance off again tomorrow if he is not satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.

He said: “I want the search to carry on and I hope they make the right decision today. I want them to continue to look for my son.

“He could be just feet away. I will come back here and block this entrance off until I get what I need.

“I’m not trying to cause anybody trouble...I just want my son back.

“Facts and evidence, he’s here. There’s nothing more to it. We need to find Corrie and put him to rest.

“For anybody standing here and for everybody at home, I’m sure you would be standing here if you were the father, or the mother, and you would be doing what I’m doing just now.”

Police called off the search despite revealing they knew Corrie, 23, regularly climbed into bins to go to sleep after a night out.

It is feared he fell asleep in an industrial bin following a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on September 24 last year.

CCTV footage from that evening shows the airman entering a bin loading bay but never walking out.

It is thought he had been in a rubbish bin that was emptied into a lorry and taken to a landfill site in Cambridgeshire.

Det Supt Katie Elliott, of Suffolk Police, said: “Corrie had been known to go to sleep in rubbish.

“We’ve explored every other reasonable hypothesis and there is nothing to support any other explanation.

“All the work we have carried out points to Corrie being taken to the landfill site. There is nothing to support any theory other than Corrie was in that bin.”

More than 22,000 people have signed a petition in the last two days, calling for the landfill search to continue.

Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart, 48, has also is considering taking out an injunction to stop police filling in the landfill site where she believes her son’s body is.

Martin, from Cupar, said he had visited detectives at Suffolk Police headquarters today and pleaded for them to continue the search.

Speaking with his wife Trisha by his side, he said: “We’re 10 months today.

“I’ve been [to the police station] and I’ve voiced my concerns but as a father, I felt like I had to come back here and block off the entrance.

“They need to carry on and we need closure. We need to find Corrie.

“Even if they do fill in the hole, it’s all been searched. They need to keep carrying on and going back.

“Cell 22, I would probably say on the scale of things, has been half done.

“And with the information that has been given at the start, you’ve got to start from left, from the right, from the back.

“They’ve gone right down to the very bottom but the cells themselves are quite complex.

“Right now he’s in that landfill and I don’t want this to stop.

“We just need a little bit more, we could be so close.”

Trisha added: “It’s been a living hell and we’re still in this living hell. We just need to know that the decision made today by the Suffolk and Norfolk police are going to carry on with their search.

“We can’t thank them enough.”

An independent review is to take place into Suffolk Police’s handling of Corrie’s disappearance.

Corrie is originally from Fife in Scotland and moved down to Suffolk to live at RAF Honington where he worked as a gunner and team medic in the air force.

His girlfriend April Oliver gave birth to his baby daughter, Ellie-Louise Oliver, last month.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call the incident room at Suffolk Police on 01473 782019.