Fatal accident closes A134 at Barnham

A woman has died and another has been airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries after a collision which closed the A134 this morning.

Suffolk Police were called to the Barnham crossroads to a two-car collision at about 10.45am and say the road is still closed.

The woman was flown by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Police say the road is closed between Ingham and Barnham cross roads and ask drivers to avoid the area.

Suffolk Fire Service say crews from Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth assisted by freeing people from the wreckage.

Further details as we get them.