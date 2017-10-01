Family village day stuffed full of scarecrows

Hundreds of people visited the Barrow Scarecrow Festival with lots of recognisable characters.

The theme was film which included the cast of Frozen, Woody from Toy Story and even Aslan from the Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.

Organiser Chris James said: “It was really successful. We had lots of interest on both the Saturday and the Sunday with people coming from Bury St Edmunds, the neighbouring villages and even from Cambridge.”

The two-day event included children’s crafts, music, a Punch and Judy show, bouncy castle and face painting.

The village school also took part with an open day, a cafe, tombola, a musical medley and Ann Holland’s School of Dance was on offer.

The festival had around 50 scarecrows on display, which were dotted all over the village.

The programme for the event was sold on the day to raise money for the village’s Town Estate Room and even though the money is still being counted it should be around the £1,000 mark.

Ms James said: “I would just like to say thank you to all the people that came and supported us. It was such a lovely community event.

“People did say they wanted one next year, but we are thinking maybe in two years time as the last one was two years ago so maybe we will do another one then.”