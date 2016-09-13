Family’s touching tribute to Dexter, 3, killed in dog attack in Halstead

The family of a boy who died after being bitten by a dog in Halstead on August 18, have today paid tribute to him.

Dexter Neal, three, from Ronald Road in Halstead, sustained injuries after being bitten by a dog in a property at around 5.40pm. He sadly died in hospital that evening.

In a statement his family said: “When Dexter was born our family became complete and we were happier than we could ever have imagined.

“Watching him grow into such a happy joyful child made every day a pleasure and we felt honoured to have him in our lives.

“He had many passions. He loved to look into the sky for aeroplanes and helicopters, he could spot them from so very far away. His biggest passion was music, he loved to watch the music channels and would learn the songs and copy the dance moves.

“He had a keyboard with drums and a microphone and loved nothing more than to sit and play songs and sing for us. His big sister has a karaoke machine and they would put on singing and dancing shows.

“Dexter was fantastic at football and loved to play with his daddy in the garden we had to stop him playing in the house as he could drop kick a ball far too well. Dexter loved to go to the local park with his mummy and pretend the climbing frame was an aeroplane and would fly to the beach or the zoo, always making sure mummy had her seatbelt on.

“He had just learnt to ride his bike without stabilisers and was so proud of himself, he looked so tiny zooming around.

“Dexter made everyone smile with his beautiful face and cheeky grin. He was always polite and kind to everybody and all who met him fell in love with him.

“Dexter loved spending time with all his grandparents and never wanted to leave to come home always saying “five more minutes please”. He had them all wrapped around his little finger.

“The one person Dexter loved and adored the most was his big sister, they did everything together. She loved to teach him to do many things especially gymnastics. She was also teaching him to read and write and had taught him to read a complete first reading book. She misses him incredibly.

“Our lives will never be the same without Dexter , he was the life and soul of our family. Our hearts have been broken and can never be fixed.

“We now have to learn to continue our lives without our cheeky little boy and remember the joy and happiness he brought us in the short time he was allowed to be with us.

“We love you baby boy always and forever.”