Family’s floral tribute vandalised at Horringer churchyard

A family were horrified to find a floral tribute on their father’s grave was vandalised just before Christmas.

Each year since Cyril Kingfisher died in 2013 his children have laid an angel floral tribute on his grave at St Leonard’s Church, Horringer, just before Christmas.

This year Tina Gaskell from Lawshall, Dale Kingfisher from Bury St Edmunds and Cheryl Chadwick from Sleaford, Lincs, gathered at the grave two weeks before Christmas to lay the wreath. But just days before the holiday Dale found the angel had been repeatedly stamped on.

The angel was made by Cheryl’s husband Neil who said: “The family are putting their own personal mark on it and for someone to do that for no reason is terrible. ”