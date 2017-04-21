Family pays tribute to Wetheringsett man killed in A140 crash who “lived life to the full”

A family has paid tribute to a “unique soul” who “lived life to the full” who was killed in a road accident at Little Stonham earlier this month.

Austrin Samuel Maitland McKenna, also known as Sam, from Wetheringsett, died after being involved in a collision on the A140 between Mendlesham and Little Stonham on Saturday, April 15, at about 1.50pm.

Austrin Samuel Maitland McKenna. Submitted photo.

The 51-year-old was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries but later died.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family, they thanked people for their support and kind messages at a “devastating time”, and described Mr McKenna as a “unique soul” who “lived life to the full.”

The statement said: “He was a natural artist from a creative family and a skilled cabinet maker turning his hand to all aspects of woodwork with a special talent for carving.

“He had a lifelong ambition to restore his 1890s showman’s wagon to its former glory and had more recently enjoyed planning renovations on a timber cabin in which he owned together with his wife Natalie.

Aus had an ability to engage with people and had a wide circle of friends primarily due to his warm approachable personality Family of Austrin McKenna

“They spent happy times discussing their plans and future involving both projects.

“Aus had an ability to engage with people and had a wide circle of friends primarily due to his warm approachable personality.

“He was able to put people at ease and was generous, kind, gentle, loving, sensitive and thoughtful

“Aus was a father to his only son Jools whom he absolutely doted on.

“Together they shared a love of history which led to many days out at museums and places of historical interest in which they both thoroughly enjoyed.

“Although he was only married to Natalie for 18 months prior to his tragic death this relationship brought them both immense love and happiness which was obvious to all.

“Aus will be sorely missed by Natalie and Jools, but also his mother and stepfather Sally and Stewart McKenna, father Bruer Tidman, sisters Jessica and Martha, brother Joseph and half-brother Reuben Martin.

The funeral of Mr McKenna will take place on Wednesday, May 3 at Seven Hills Crematorium, Felixstowe Road, Nacton, Suffolk, IP10 0FG at 3.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations to the friends of the Brian Hore Unit.

n Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information should contact them on 101, quoting CAD number 213 of April 15.