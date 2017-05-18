Family pay tribute to ‘doting’ father-of-three from Woolpit

Tributes have been paid to a ‘doting’ father-of-three from Woolpit who died following a crash in Ixworth last week.

Jamie Finlay, of Green Road, sustained life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle collision on the A1088 at the junction with Thetford Road at around 6.20am last Monday.

He was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he died three days later.

His family have today issued a statement paying tribute to the ‘affectionate and caring’ 28-year-old who was ‘known for his cheekiness, humour and comedy’.

It says: “Tragically taken too early, Jamie died on May 11 2017 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

“Affectionate and caring son of Irene Finlay, doting dad to Oscar, Charlie and stepson Blake, loving brother of Cindy, boyfriend of Kerry, and best mate of ‘Cheeks’.

“Jamie was a beautiful baby and a gentle and spirited boy, who grew into an affectionate and caring young man, who loved his mum and children unconditionally.

“Known for his cheekiness, humour and comedy; and winding up his cousins, niece and nephews. He loved playing Lego with his boys, playing Xbox games and looking after his tropical fish.”

“Huge thanks for the kind support of the Neurosciences Critical Care Unit (NCCU Main Ward) at Addenbrooke’s Hospital who were wonderful in their care of Jamie.”

Anyone wishing to make donations in support of family are asked to do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kathryn-parker?utm_id=108&utm_term=JRvMAzyad.