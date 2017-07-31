Family of Bury St Edmunds murder victim pay tribute to those who tried to help

The family of a man who was murdered in Bury St Edmunds two weeks ago have paid tribute to those who tried to help him.

Geoffrey Caton, 57, of Cumberland Avenue, was found dead at his home on July 20.

He had sustained ‘a significant number of stab wounds’, police confirmed.

This morning his family have issued a tribute, through police, in which they said they were ‘still trying to come to terms’ with what had happened.

Mr Caton’s neighbours did what they could to help on the night he was fatally stabbed, including a man in his early 40s, who wishes to remain anonymous, who climbed through a first floor window to offer him emergency first aid. Read more.

In their tribute, the victim’s family said they wished ‘to thank the friends and neighbours who tried to come to Geoffrey’s aid and also the emergency services for their efforts’.

“We can’t thank you enough for all you did,” they said.

Mourad Belarbi, 43, of Lake Avenue, Bury, was arrested on July 20 and subsequently charged with Mr Caton’s murder.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court last Tuesday and was remanded in custody until his plea hearing at the same court on September 18.