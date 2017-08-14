Family fun day with a competitive theme

Family fun will have a competitive edge as a personal trainer and her team rise to the challenge of raising cash for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

As one of 50 businesses in the annual Jacobs Allen Accumulator Challenge, Lucy Cronin and her 365Motivate Team will be holding a family fun day on Sunday,

The challenge sees businesses pitted against each other aiming to turn their £50 stake money donated by Jacobs Allen into as much cash as they can.

Lucy said: “At 365Motivate we always look forward to the Accumulator Challenge. It’s a great opportunity to have some fun, take on a challenge and raise some money for a fantastic cause, and we hope as many people as possible will join us for our family fun day.”

It will run from midday to 5pm at Green House Farm in Timworth, and be packed with entertainment for all ages.

Activities include: a tug of war, sack races as well as egg and spoon races, with face painting and music from the Suffolk Music Teachers.

For those feeling particularly competitive there will be a rounders competition. Each team will have seven and a half minutes to score as many rounders as they can with the two highest scoring teams in the final.

Each team needs to be six to nine players strong and it costs £28 per team to enter by emailing lucy@365Motivate.co.uk

There will also be a cake stall and doughnut eating competition as well as cocktail making for the grown-ups.

The team will also fundraising with cake sales on August 22 and 23 at the Moreton Hall Health Club and they will be doing a sponsored 16 hour spinathon on September 1 at Unit 1 Gym, Kempson Way, from 6am to 10pm.

Sponsor 365Motivate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/365motivatespinathon