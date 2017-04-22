Family cat dies after airgun attack

An angry mum has hit out after someone shot her family cat with an airgun.

Paula Hill, 41, found one-year-old Mia lying on the back doorstep of her house in Anselm Avenue, on the Mildenhall Estate, last week.

Paula Hill with sons Jacob, 6, left, and Mason, 12, right

At first the mum-of-five thought the cat, which was also pregnant, had been hit by a car.

After visiting the vet, however, it was discovered Mia had an airgun pellet lodged in her neck.

“The vet thought she had been attacked by a dog but an X-ray showed she had been shot,” said Mrs Hill.

“The vet said whoever shot her had intended to kill her but instead, had missed and Mia had been left paralysed and unable to move.

“Mia was a lovely friendly cat and never left our front garden. We have told the police. The children, and particularly my six-year-old son, Jacob, are heartbroken.”

Mrs Hill took Mia home hoping she would recover some movement in her legs.

“I sat up all night with her and fed her water with a syringe and tuna by hand, hoping she would recover,” said Mrs Hill. “Sadly she died and we were we re all devastated.

“I can’t understand why anyone would do this and it worries me that someone is even going around with an airgun.

“Our street is always full of children and it scares me to think, even if by accident, it could just as easily have been a child.”

Call police on 101 quoting 28523/17 of April 12.