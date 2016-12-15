Families get that festive feeling at Kentwell’s Magical Christmas

As well as transporting the family back to life in the stately home during the Victorian period, including meeting the hall’s Finnish Victorian Father Christmas in his cottage, there is lots to see and do at Kentwell Hall at the weekend.

The Long Melford visitor attraction also offers the chance to meet the house’s Victorian family and its staff, as well as the common villagers - giving an insight into how the other half lived.

There is also the music hall to enjoy, the animals including the reindeer to meet, family crafts and a magic show, while Mr Dickens presents ‘A Christmas Carol’.

For the adults there is the Victorian tavern and tearoom, with carols by lantern at the end of the day.

Inspired by Charles Dickens and his portrayal of a Victorian Christmas, the house will be full of festive decoration and cheer, while you can make you own decorations to take home.

Kentwell’s Magical Christmas continues this weekend.

Kentwell's Magical Christmas Pictured: Jaxson (4) and Bria (3) Heath from Great Waldringfield making some Christmas Crafts ANL-161112-183639009

For more information visit http://www.kentwell.co.uk/events/dickensian/dickensian-christmas.

Kentwell's Magical Christmas Pictured: In the kitchen making food for the house ANL-161112-183407009

Kentwell's Magical Christmas Pictured: The Tavern ANL-161112-183429009

Kentwell's Magical Christmas Pictured: Magic Show ANL-161112-183501009

Kentwell's Magical Christmas Pictured: Magic World beyond the Wardrobe (The Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe) ANL-161112-183512009