Faith gets her fourth award at 92

Anyone would be proud to get a Bury in Bloom certificate for their front garden efforts but what makes Faith Naylor’s fourth in four years even more special is that the 92-year-old was recently registered blind.
Her daughter Nicola Biela said: “I think it makes getting this award even more impressive.
“She has always loved her flowers and her garden always looks lovely.
“She’s lived there since 1961 and was always a keen gardener.
“Dad always grew vegetables in the back garden, but she loved her roses.
“As a child I remember she would take pieces of any roses she found growing over fences.”
Nicola says Faith needs a little family help with weeding because she can no longer see the weeds among the plants.
Faith said: “It’s nice to get it. I do all the flowers myself.
“I bought the flowers in pots and set them all around here.”
