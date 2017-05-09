Search

F1 simulator at Bury Whitsun Fayre

The Formula One simulator heading to Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds

The Formula One simulator heading to Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds

0
Have your say

An F1 show car will be at the Our Bury St Edmunds Whitsun Fayre on May 28 and 29.

The free simulator will be at the motorsports show on Angel Hill.

Visit: www.ourburystedmunds.com/whitsunfayre