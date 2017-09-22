Expect delays as 54 tonne tanks move from Hadleigh to Lakenheath

Expect delays on Suffolk roads on Monday September 25 as police escort an abnormal load through the county.

The 4.2m wide, 15.5m long and 4.8m storage tanks, weighing 54,000kg, will be escorted by Suffolk Police at 9.30am from Cookson & Zinn in Station Rd, Hadleigh to RAF Lakenheath.

The route will be as follows: local roads – Pond Hall Road – Duke Sreet – A1071 – A1214 – A14 – A142 – A14 – A11 – A1065 to site.

Police warn drivers delays can be expected on these roads.