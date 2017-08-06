Exhibition to show in back garden gallery

A gallery that was set up by a Bildeston family has grown so much it now hosts artists from all over the world.

A2ARTS was created in 2014 from a family barnby mother and daughter team Linda and Annlie Ashwell.

Started to help Ms Ashwell and her friends display their work, through word of mouth it now looks further afield for talent.

Annlie said: “It is just nice to be able to support artists and their pieces to help them grow.”

“We enjoy doing the gallery and it is good that they get an opportunity to show off their pieces in a proper gallery.”

The Silwood Gallery hosts two to three exhibitions a year and the next artist to exhibit there will be Alex McIntyre’s ’Travelling Light’ exhibition, which is a solo exhibition of abstract landscapes.

The artist has had recent exhibitions at the The Other Art Fair and The Stone Space in London, Quercus Gallery in Bath, Norwich’s Art Fair East and has an ongoing exhibition with Yorkshire’s Bils and Rye Gallery.

Ms Ashwell, talking about the upcoming showing, said: “It is an opportunity to add some life to a drab art scene.

“Having a chance to bring this sort of thing to Suffolk is just incredible.”

A boutique shop, which is run by Mrs Ashwell, is also connected to the shop.

Annlie hopes that with both her parents retired now the gallery and shop may be able to open longer which will give the public more time to enjoy what they have made at their home.

The preview evening for the show is on Friday, August 4 from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

With the exhibition closing on Sunday, August 20 between 10am to 4pm, with a talk from the Artist.

For more information on the gallery and upcoming events go to www.a2arts.net.