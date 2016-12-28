Exhibition in Bury St Edmunds to celebrate the life of David Bowie

Suffolk-based creatives Off The Press Collective (OTP) are set to launch a new exclusive print edition dedicated to the life of the late musician David Bowie.

From Aladdin Sane to the Berlin Era and Hunky Dory to Blackstar, the exhibition entitled ‘Scary Monsters & Super Creeps’ will be a true celebration of Bowie’s life.

It will launch at the Abbeygate Cinema, in Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds, on January 6, spanning across what would have been Bowie’s 70th birthday and also the first anniversary of his passing.

OTP brings together talented individuals to create unique, high quality screen prints that it exhibits exclusively through several pop up exhibitions a year.

It recently turned its attention to Bowie’s passing and invited 10 artists to produce a brand new art work based upon their lasting memory of the late musician.

James Treadaway said: “We were heartbroken when we found out about his passing especially as whenever we worked together one of us would end up with his music playing in the background.

“We had spent so much of 2016 mourning his death we decided we wanted to make a collection of works that celebrated his life instead, that’s how this print edition began.”

Compiling a list of the defining eras of Bowie’s life, OTP approached print makers, graphic designers, children’s book illustrators and fine artists to create a new image that brought back their own memories of Bowie’s music and his iconic looks .

OTP print maker Anna Bird said: “All of the artists we approached were really keen to be involved with the project and each have been drawn to a different era of his life.”