‘Exceptionally kind and compassionate’ doctor wins award

A Bury St Edmunds-based paediatrician has won a national award for her ‘exceptional care’.

Community consultant paediatrician Dr Lucy Grove, part of the integrated community paediatrics team at West Suffolk Hospital, was chosen from hundreds of nominations to win the best doctor category in the WellChild Awards.

Charmaine Peploe, the mother of one of her patients, said Dr Grove went out of her way to help keep Charmaine’s daughter, Katie, out of hospital and home with the family last Christmas.

She said: “With Katie’s degenerative condition, we know that every Christmas might be our last together and it makes such a difference to have a doctor who understands what that means to us.”

Paula Veal, a specialist learning support assistant said: “ My colleague Julie Castle and I have worked with many professionals in our careers in the care sector and we can honestly say that in our opinion Dr Grove is the best doctor we have ever worked with. Nothing is too much trouble for her. She is exceptionally kind and compassionate and always takes the time to listen to what people are telling her.”

Dr Grove will collect her prize at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, in London, on Monday.