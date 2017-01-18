Ex-Dragon’s Den star Theo gives Bury St Edmunds care business a boost

A Bury St Edmunds home care provider is celebrating after winning recognition from businessman Theo Paphitis.

The former Dragon’s Den star chose ClarkeCare, winner of the 2016 Bury Free Press ‘Customer Care’ award, as one of his six ‘Small Business Sunday’ winners last week.

In doing so, the Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue chairman re-tweeted owner Lorraine Clarke’s post about her business, boosting its profile among his 500,000 plus followers.

Ms Clarke said: “We’ve been in business for three years and have been tweeting Theo in the hope he will give the ClarkeCare team some recognition. We are thrilled that Theo has now retweeted us to his followers and is helping raise the profile of our outstanding rated care service.”

ClarkeCare, in Nowton Road, now has a profile on Theo’s new – www.theopaphitissbs.com – website and will be invited to attend this year’s #SBS networking event.

Small business champion Theo, who set up the weekly #SBS initiative in 2010, has wished ClarkeCare ‘every success’.

“We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK,” he said.