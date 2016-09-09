Eurovision winners to perform at We Love Bury st Edmunds’ birthday bash

A pop group, best known for winning Eurovision, will be the star attraction at a Bury St Edmunds birthday bash.

The popular ‘We Love Bury St Edmunds’ Facebook group is hosting ‘a night to remember’ to mark its first birthday on December 18.

In honour of the age diversity of its 12,600 plus members, the event at Ashlar House, in Eastern Way, is going to feature music from the 1920s to the present day, everything from The Charleston to Swedish House Mafia.

And Brotherhood of Man – whose Save Your Kisses For Me song won the 1976 Eurovision Song Contest – will also perform on the night.

James Sheen, a self-confessed Eurovision fan and founder of We Love Bury St Edmunds, said: “It’s amazing that I’ve actually managed to get these people to come along – it’s going to be such a good laugh.”

Tickets start at £34.99 – inclusive of entertainment, food and a drink – with proceeds going to the My WiSH Charity which supports West Suffolk Hospital and North Court Care Home in Northgate Street.

Mr Sheen, 52, explained that sharing photographs had become an integral part of the Facebook group, something he refers to as ‘collective community memory’, and its importance had been recognised by My WiSH and North Court.

Members’ photos have featured in the hospital’s memory walk, a reminiscent corridor for dementia patients, and they have also been used to support residents at North Court who have dementia.

To order tickets, email welovebse@gmail.com

So what else is the group up to?

We Love Bury St Edmunds group members are now able to purchase specially designed T-shirts and badges.

Anyone wearing the badges is able to enjoy various discounts at participating businesses in the town.

This includes 20 per cent off photo printing, canvasses and photo gifts at Jessops in the arc shopping centre, 10 per cent off food at The Fox Inn in Eastgate Street, a 15 per cent saving at Halfords Autcare in Cotton Lane and 15 months membership for the price of 12 at Abbeygate Cinema in Hatter Street.

Firms wanting to take part should email welovebse@gmail.com

A website for the social media group is currently being designed and it expected to go live next month. It already has its own YouTube channel for videos.