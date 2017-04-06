Eriswell shooters keep eyes on target for It’s on the Ball charity

Scores of people came together last week to enjoy a day of clay shooting and show their support for a Norfolk-based cancer charity.

More than 180 people attended a clay shoot at Eriswell Lodge, in Brandon, last Tuesday in aid of the It’s On The Ball testicular cancer charity.

Event organisers David and Heather Pointer with their group of shooters

The event, organised by regular shooters David and Heather Pointer, included people of all ages and abilities who competed in teams of five over a course of 15 stands.

Melissa Smith, shift supervisor, said: “It was a competition, but more of a fun competition for the charity, where people could get out with their friends and see how they got on.”

She added: “It was a really good day, a bit mental because we were very busy but it ran really smoothly. Everybody shot well and we had some really good scores come in.”

Prizes were awarded to the highest team scorers and to the three teams getting the highest scores overall.

Jon Read, Richard Read, Melissa Smith, Paul Romane and Sam Romane

Donations included in everyone’s entry to the event and money from a raffle held on the day brought the charity’s total to £2,934.

Mrs Pointer, who raised £1,400 with a charity shoot at Eriswell last year, said: “We were absolutely gobsmacked. We thought if we made £2,000 this year we’d be pleased, because it’s a step up, so we couldn’t believe it.”

To find out more about the charity, go to www.itsontheball.org.

Darren Reeve at the charity clay shoot at Eriswell Lodge