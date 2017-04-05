Eriswell man jailed for 17 years after being convicted of rape and sex offences

A man from Eriswell who was convicted of rape and a string of other sexual offences has been sent to prison for 17 years.

Ronald Sharp, 52, had been described during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court as a ‘manipulative bully’.

On Wednesday, Judge John Devaux jailed Sharp for a total of 17 years and made him the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, banning contact with any girls aged under 16.

Judge Devaux, who described the offences as ‘most serious’, also granted an injunction prohibiting Sharp from contacting his victim.

During his trial, the prosecution claimed that Sharp, of The Street, Eriswell, had a ‘voracious sexual appetite’ and had forced his victim to perform sex acts without her consent.

Sharp was last month found guilty of two offences of rape, an indecent assault, an attempted rape, a serious sexual offence and an attempted serious sexual offence involving the same woman.

The jury found Sharp not guilty of six alleged offences of rape involving a second woman.

Some of the offences, all of which Sharp denied, were said to date back to the 1980s with some as recent as 2015.

It was alleged the offences took place in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The court heard evidence from the two alleged victims who claimed they were subjected to unwanted sexual advances from Sharp who used his physical strength to force them to comply with his wishes.

Prosecuting, Caroline Gardiner alleged that Sharp had used threats and violence to get what he wanted from the women.

Miss Gardiner said: “He is a dominating, manipulative bully.”

Giving evidence, Sharp said that while he had strong arms, he denied using his strength to force the women to do anything.

Sharp denied, during cross examination by Miss Gardiner, that he was unable to control his sexual appetite.

The court heard that when interviewed by police, Sharp claimed that he had consensual sex with the women.

At a previous hearing, Sharp pleaded guilty to four offences of indecent assault and one of gross indecency with a girl aged under 16.