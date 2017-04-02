Environmental and educational charities scoop High Sheriff awards

Suffolk’s unsung heroes, community volunteers and charitable organisations have been recognised in this year’s High Sheriff Awards.

At the ceremony, held at The Hoffman Buildings in Snape Maltings, eight overall winners were announced, across seven categories.

Mary Whittingdale, William Kendall and Millie Eddy

Eleven grants were also awarded to community projects and groups.

Among those honoured was Grenville Clark of the environmental and educational charity, the Green Light Trust.

Mr Grenville, 69, from Lawshall, was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with birds, the environment and inspiring others.

“I was totally surprised to win the award as there were many deserving people. I felt honoured,” said Mr Clark, who is also a former chair of Suffolk Wildlife Trustees.

The Greenlight Trust itself also won the new Special Award for the Environment category.

The Trust, established in 1989, and also based in Lawshall, works in areas of conservation, protection and improvement of the natural and physical environment.

Mary Whittingdale, 15, and Millie Eddy, 16, from Bury St Edmunds, were Highly Commended in the Suffolk Under 25 Volunteer of the Year Award.

The St Benedict’s Catholic School pupils visited people with dementia at St Peter’s House care home, Out Risbygate, for a year, as Young People of the Year (YOPEY) Befrienders.

“Being a YOPEY Befriender was an eye-opening and life-changing opportunity and will stay with me forever,” said Mary.

Meanwhile, David Overton and Sally Fogden, both from Bury St Edmunds, were also Highly Commended in the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mr Overton is Suffolk Constabulary’s longest serving volunteer and Sally Fogden is founder of Rural Coffee Caravan, which now visits 200 villages a year.