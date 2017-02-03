Tidy up team hits the streets of Stowmarket

Stowmarket Town Council’s tidy town team has hit the streets to target litter in the town.

The team comprised of councillors, local residents and town council staff.

Councillor Lesley Mayes, who was part of the team, said: “It was great to have some new residents on the team.

“They all did a wonderful job and in total we collected more than 25 sacks of rubbish.

“The team provide a valuable service to the town and make an extremely positive impact on the environment.”

The next Stowmarket clean up day will be on Saturday, March 4, and all volunteers who would like to help should meet at the town’s council offices, in Milton Road South, from 10am.