Bardwell charity issues desperate appeal to halt fly-tipping on its land

A charity has issued an urgent appeal for people to stop using land it owns as a rubbish dump - on what its describes a ‘massive scale’.

Dr Kathie Bull, chairman of the Bardwell Charities Trust says over the last year, things have got so bad they have even found parts of old farm buildings, in what is known locally as The Pit.

The cost of clearing the debris would force the charity to go bust, it says.

The Pit, off Bardwell Road, measures 50ft wide by 50ft deep and is currently around three quarters full with waste.

It is surrounded by an acre of land the charity also owns and where rubbish including concrete blocks and domestic waste has also been found.

Bardwell Charities Trust raises funds for local causes including individuals, schools and churches.

“There has always been some fly-tipping but it has got so bad this year, it is almost full of debris.

“Most of it is covered over after someone also dumped lots of soil on top so it is also extremely dangerous.

“The pit is not easy to find so it must be someone local or someone telling people from outside the area where it is.

“People just seem to be using it as a rubbish dump and the land around is often deep with tyre tracks of all sizes.

“We have found everything parts of an old farm building, to asbestos, cladding, bits of washing machines, umbrellas, a barbecue, washing stands, paint tins and lead from gun shot.”

Bardwell Charities Trust owns around 80 acres of land, managed by estate agent Lacy Scott & Knight.

“We have recently spent around £3,000 on fencing and gates and the council have given us five warning signs informing people they could face fines or police involvement if they are caught,” added Dr Bull.

“We are a small charity and not only does this deprive a worthy cause of the money, but the cost of clearing it completely would wipe us out.

“Our land agents do not manage The Pit (which is currently vacant land) but have been helping us in the battle.”

A spokesman for St Edmundsbury Borough Council, said: “We have met with the landowners and given them advice on how to make the site more secure which could reduce incidents of fly-tipping.

“We have also asked them to monitor and report incidents straight away so that we can take action to catch and prosecute those responsible.”