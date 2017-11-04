Enterprising Women in the East to hear from a range of speakers at IoD Summit

Some of the region’s most enterprising women will be addressing a conference being held by the Institute of Directors East of England at Newmarket Racecourse.

The Enterprising Women in the East Summit 2017 on November 15 costs £55 plus VAT, for IoD members, and £70 plus VAT, non members.

Among the speakers will be Chief Superintendent Rachel Nolan from Essex Police who heads up specialist operations policing, including covert firearms deployment and the Tour de France.

Lottie Fletcher is an associate solicitor with Birketts LLP and acts for a wide range of clients in relation to mergers and acquisitions, debt finance and corporate governance. She is also a committee members of Norwich Business Women’s Network.

Lucy Brine is area director for healthcare and education at Lloyds Bank and part of her role includes mentoring and running workshops for talented female leaders of the future.

They are just some of the inspirational speakers at the event.

Rachel Sloane is the summit facilitator and brings her wealth of journalistic skills to the day.