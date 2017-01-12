Emily clocks up the miles for Bury St Edmunds charity

A Bury St Edmunds fundraiser has clocked up the miles in memory of her nan to help support a charity’s educational efforts.

Emily Garside was spurred on to pull on her running shoes and complete the Dublin Marathon in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care to raise £1,328 by her nana.

Although her nana didn’t receive care from the hospice, Emily was keen to support the charity, in particular its programme which supports care home staff providing end-of-life care.

Emily said: “Last year my nana died of vascular dementia. My nana was an amazing woman and me and my family miss her every day.

“My nana died in a care home and my mum and uncle, both of whom are trained nurses, looked after her alongside the amazing staff.

“However, unfortunately many people with dementia don’t have the care and support they need at the end of their lives and many will end up dying in hospital in an unfamiliar place.

“Though this may be the right place for some, for others it is not. The hospice is an amazing place and it helps give the support people at the end of life need and deserve.”

Emily completed the marathon in a time of three hours and 51 minutes and is already planning to take part in the Berlin Marathon in September.

Through its education programmes, trained staff from the hospice share their skills and expertise with those helping people in the final chapters of their lives across the area.

Its community palliative care network offers free end-of-life training support to care home and domiciliary care staff You can find out more about the hospice at: www.stnicholashospice.org.uk