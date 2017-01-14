Emergency services turn out after ‘falling plane’ reported near Barnham

A major search was sparked this morning after a member of the public reported seeing an ‘aircraft’ coming down on the Suffolk-Norfolk border.

Police and fire services from both counties, plus a National Police Air Service helicopter, ambulance crews, teams from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and a medical team from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were called to the area around Barnham after a motorist reported seeing something falling out of the sky.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “We received a call at 10am from a member of the public in a vehicle close to Barnham crossroads who reported to us that they believe they had seen a helicopter or a small plane come down in difficulty.

“They reported smoke coming from the rear of the aircraft. There was no explosion reported”

The police checked with local military bases whether training exercises we in progress.

The search was called off after about two hours.