Emergency services called to multi-storey car park over concerns for man’s welfare

Emergency services were called to Parkway multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds this afternoon after concerns were raised for a man’s welfare.
Suffolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called just before 2pm.
The ambulance service sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew.
A police spokesman said the incident was resolved at 2.05pm.
The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bury Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.