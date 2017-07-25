Emergency services called to multi-storey car park over concerns for man’s welfare

Emergency services were called to Parkway multi-storey car park in Bury St Edmunds this afternoon after concerns were raised for a man’s welfare.

Suffolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called just before 2pm.

The ambulance service sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance crew.

A police spokesman said the incident was resolved at 2.05pm.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital.