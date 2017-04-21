Elmswell piano teacher to take church fund-raising concert on the road

An Elmswell piano player is to perform a concert at his local church, which he hopes he can take on the road to raise funds for other churches across west Suffolk.

Alastair Blay, who has played the piano since the age of 11, will be performing at St John’s Church in Elmswell on May 6.

He completed his diploma from the Associated Board of the Royal School of Music in Cambridge and trained as a piano teacher after being made redundant from his teaching job.

Now the former head of science at Ixworth Middle School is hoping he can do mobile concerts with a few of his musical colleagues and give a little back to the churches of West Suffolk.

He said: “Church funds are not covered by governments, they are helped from fund-raising and donations from the congregation so we hope with our concerts we can help maintain the hertiage and the fabric of these wonderful buildings. These things are so important to me.”

The 52-year-old used to play in the Bury St Edmunds Concert Band and asked his friends from it to join him including euphonium player John Reynard.

He is currently looking for other church venues to play in and has also started his own piano teaching business for one-to-one training.

My Blay and his group of performers are doing the event for free and just want as many people to come to help make as much money as they can.

The concert is at 7.30pm in St John’s Church and will consist of a range of solo piano music by Bach, Haydn, Debussy and Rachmaninov, plus duets with a euphonium player including Nessun Dorma and a piece by Faure.

There will also be some trio pieces with euphoniums and saxophone.

The donations at the concert will assist the church to help their preservation fund.

Any interested churches or for other information, email: www.elmtreemusic@btinternet.com