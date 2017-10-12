Elderly couple lose £21,200 in telephone scam

An elderly couple have lost £21,200 after they were targeted a number of times by telephone scammers.

A woman from the Windgap Lane area of Haughley received a phone call on Friday, October 6 from a man claiming to be a police officer.

He said he was investigating a fraud, required help and told the woman to withdraw £7,800 from her bank account.

The money was collected by a man later that day at 4pm.

The next day, she received another call and was asked to withdraw a further £13,200.

It was collected later that day at about 2pm along with £200 which the woman already had in her house.

On Monday, October 9, the man called again demanding the victim transfer money between her bank accounts.

The woman went to a bank but bank staff intervened and stopped the transaction.

She was then asked to purchase two Rolex watches worth £18,000 from a jewellers which she refused to do.

The man who collected the money is described as being mixed race, aged in his late 20s or early 30s and skinny.

He was wearing smart black trousers and a white shirt.

It is believed the man who collected the money travelled to the victim’s home by car and police are appealing for anybody who witnessed any suspicious vehicle or activity to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 66261/17.

Following the incident, police are urging residents to be vigilant.

For advice on keeping safe against scams, visit www.suffolk.police.uk