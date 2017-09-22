Eight-year-old from Bury St Edmunds has hair cut to raise funds and make wigs

A mum and daughter team from Bury St Edmunds have lost inches from their locks to boost two charities.

Louise Barrett and her eight-year-old daughter Anya underwent the chop at Gavin Ashley hairdressers, in Churchgate Street, on Saturday.

Mum Louise and her daughter Anya Barrett before their charity haircut. Picture: Mecha Morton

Anya has smashed her £500 target for Make-A-Wish, raising more than £650, while their hair has gone to the Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children who have lost hair through cancer or other illnesses.

St Edmunds Catholic Primary pupil Anya was inspired after gymnast Gabriel Hannah visited her school.

Louise said: “Anya’s great-grannies both died in the last year and she decided she wanted to do something to remember them. When Gabriel spoke about Make-A-Wish she thought it sounded like a nice charity.

“She’s very pleased with her new haircut as she can wear lots of different hair slides.”

Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louisecbarrett