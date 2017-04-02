Eggstra special visit for Risby care home residents

Two care homes had some unusual visitors this week.

Digby, Dotty, Daisy, Dilly,Ditzy and Dandy not only visited Risby Park care home, but were also born there.

Memories flood back for Risby Park resident Ray Smith

Meanwhile, Jemima, Donald, Daisy, Daffy, Crispy and Hoisin, were guests at Risby Hall care home, and likewise took their first tentative steps in the care home’s grounds.

The ducklings were all part of pet therapy at the homes. run by The Partnership in Care, for residents, many of whom are living with dementia.

“Six eggs were brought in incubators and then all hatched over the following few days,” said Risby Hall mananger, Noreen Adkin.

“The residents absolutely loved them and with many from a rural or farming background, watching the ducklings hatch and then wander around brought back many fond memories.”

Risby Park care home manager with resident Betty Philips and duckling

The ducklings were supplied by a company called Incredible Eggs.

The company supply eggs and hatching equipment to schools, nurseries, care homes and individuals for 10 days for learning and therapy experiences.

Residents at Risby Park care home were also in for an early Easter surprise with their 6 eggs.

“Because we have a pond, the company said we could keep them,” said Risby Park manager Moira Clare.

Risby Hall care worker Shaun Keeley with resident Ned Hudson