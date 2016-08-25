Methwold’s Iceni Academy show GCSE improvement

The Iceni Academy at Methwold are celebrating improved GCSE results this year.

The Academy achieved a percentage of 60 per cent for five A* to Cs - an increase of four per cent on last year’s figure.

Overall, 65 per cent of pupils gained A* to C in English and Maths under the new performance indicator.

One of the top performers at Iceni was David Vincent who received two A*, one Distinction*, 5 As, one B, one C and a Merit.