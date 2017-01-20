Culford Prep School matron takes up London Marathon challenge

Culford Prep School matron, Odette Tattersall, will be running the London Marathon in April in aid of the charity, Combat Stress.

Odette set herself the challenge last April when she made the resolution to go from ‘couch’ to 26.2 miles in just 12 months.

She said: “I wanted to prove to the pupils that anything is possible if you work hard. You can achieve your goals if you just put your mind to it.”

Combat Stress help ex-service personnel with mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Odette, who hopes to complete the race in less than six hours, is aiming to raise £1,800 and would appreciate any support at: www.justgiving.com/odette-tattersall